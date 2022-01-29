Aviva PLC Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DVA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

