Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,992 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

