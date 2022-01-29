Aviva’s (AV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Saturday, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).
LON:AV traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 433.50 ($5.85). 11,895,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.14.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.