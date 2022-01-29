Aviva’s (AV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Saturday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).

LON:AV traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 433.50 ($5.85). 11,895,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.14.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($212,628.17). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,132.72).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

