Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

