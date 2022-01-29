Axe Reaches Market Cap of $76,413.21 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Axe has a market capitalization of $76,413.21 and approximately $42,819.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00324221 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

