AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

