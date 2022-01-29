AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of AXIS Capital worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

