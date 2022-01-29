Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 515,827 shares valued at $94,932,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON opened at $136.07 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

