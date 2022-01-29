Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.