Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AXSM opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $78.00.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
