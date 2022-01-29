Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.