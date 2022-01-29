Azuki (AZUKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $443,763.50

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Azuki has a total market cap of $443,763.50 and approximately $53,230.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars.

