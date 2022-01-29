AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.54% of AZZ worth $205,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

