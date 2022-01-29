B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,926.00

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $50,926.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get B-cube.ai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,943,574 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B-cube.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B-cube.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B-cube.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B-cube.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B-cube.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.