B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.22

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.22 ($4.36) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.70). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.65), with a volume of 17,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.22. The stock has a market cap of £129.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.47), for a total value of £12,415.81 ($16,750.96). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($3,027.95).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

