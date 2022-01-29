BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

LON:BA traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 592.20 ($7.99). 10,267,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

