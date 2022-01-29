Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

