Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Balchem by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

