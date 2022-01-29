Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

