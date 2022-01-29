BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

