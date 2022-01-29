Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,063 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Globe Life worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

