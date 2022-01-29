Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 8,428 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.