Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

