Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Amdocs worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.63 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.