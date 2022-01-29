Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $450.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.