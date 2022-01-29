Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 27,443 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.02 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.