Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 3,298 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,677 shares of company stock worth $8,582,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.