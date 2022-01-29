Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 52,740 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

