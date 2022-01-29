Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 53,544 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

