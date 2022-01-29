Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $12,703,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

