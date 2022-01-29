Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

