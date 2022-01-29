Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.