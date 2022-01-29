Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $322.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

