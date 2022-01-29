Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 628.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,119 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

