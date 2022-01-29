Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

