Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after acquiring an additional 217,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,314,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,381 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

