Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

