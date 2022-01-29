Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $243.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.