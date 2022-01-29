Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Raymond James by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

