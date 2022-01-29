Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.47 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $492.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $382.49 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

