Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

