Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.83 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $39,250,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.99 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

