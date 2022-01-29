Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

