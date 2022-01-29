Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

