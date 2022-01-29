Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $6.73 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

