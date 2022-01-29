Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 559,261 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HP were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,119,011 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $154,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,134 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

