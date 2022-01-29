Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in Vale by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 229,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 105,661 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 259,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,451,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after buying an additional 497,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

