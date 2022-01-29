Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,684 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.