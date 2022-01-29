Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,176 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.21 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

