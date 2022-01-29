Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 37,282 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 522.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

