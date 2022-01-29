Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

FAF opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

